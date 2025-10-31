Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $37.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

