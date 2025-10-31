Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 163.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $170.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.86. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.