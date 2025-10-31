D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,710.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 107,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $1,132,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 787.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 524,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $149.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $184.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 6.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

