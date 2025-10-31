Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 96,123 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,123 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,175,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,244,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,237,000 after purchasing an additional 607,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 167.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,005,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,047 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,261,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,739,000 after purchasing an additional 459,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,120,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,896,000 after purchasing an additional 406,566 shares during the period.

CGMS opened at $27.80 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

