Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

