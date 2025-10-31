Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,233 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $51.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

