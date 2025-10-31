Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 8,694 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF $FLIN

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

Franklin FTSE India ETF stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.46. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $40.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.