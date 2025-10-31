Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $100.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $303,907,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,736,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 896,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,134,000 after purchasing an additional 869,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,410,000 after purchasing an additional 750,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,510,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,357,000 after purchasing an additional 703,171 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.