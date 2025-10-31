Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Director Kirk Kleiser Purchases 4,750 Shares

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) Director Kirk Kleiser purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $63,697.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,014.09. The trade was a 36.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CLST stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 14.42%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Catalyst Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalyst Bancorp stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Catalyst Bancorp comprises about 2.9% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.76% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

