BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBIO. Leerink Partners set a $68.00 price target on BridgeBio Pharma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.05.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 4.9%

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $63.37 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4318.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $106,665.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 878,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,091,970. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 50,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 916,674 shares in the company, valued at $44,000,352. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,554 shares of company stock valued at $29,140,892. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

