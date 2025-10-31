Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Bengal Energy shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Bengal Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

About Bengal Energy

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

