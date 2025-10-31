Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

IVE opened at $208.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $211.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.51 and its 200-day moving average is $196.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

