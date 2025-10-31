Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.56 Million Stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 187.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

