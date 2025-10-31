Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $828,000 Position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF $DMAX

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DMAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMAX. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,721,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,350,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,012,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,130,000.

Get iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF alerts:

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DMAX opened at $26.58 on Friday. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF Profile

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF (DMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.