Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,571 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust $BCAT

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 83.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1,748.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BCAT opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $16.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

