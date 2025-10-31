Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.83.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME opened at $648.10 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $778.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $656.34 and a 200 day moving average of $559.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.