AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $90.31. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

