AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.51 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,151 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.43.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
