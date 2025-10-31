Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $16,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.44.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $322.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.02. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $458.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

