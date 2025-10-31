Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,147 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,331,000 after purchasing an additional 620,214 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in NIKE by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $652,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,547 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $90.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

