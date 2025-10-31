Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,236 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,236 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,536.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.