Amalgamated Bank Purchases 360 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

