Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in CSX Corporation $CSX

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,359 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,456,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,067,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,442,000 after buying an additional 969,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,742,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,540,000 after buying an additional 1,856,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 15,312,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,635,000 after buying an additional 2,454,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other CSX news, SVP Michael S. Burns sold 24,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $891,393.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 51,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,286.40. This represents a 31.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,087.58. The trade was a 1,700.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. CSX Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. CSX had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

