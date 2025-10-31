Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,563,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $281.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $291.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

