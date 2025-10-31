AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $161.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $165.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

