AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. $STIM

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $1,055,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $736,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth $254,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on STIM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Neuronetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $2.70 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $178.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 156.36%. Neuronetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

