Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases Shares of 767 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.7%

RCL stock opened at $284.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.75.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.