ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 772 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $17,061.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 770,512 shares in the company, valued at $17,028,315.20. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $4,414.00.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,500 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $56,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $2,260.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 126 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $2,851.38.

On Friday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 402 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $9,093.24.

On Thursday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,456 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $55,530.16.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,825 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $63,873.25.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10,062 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $227,099.34.

On Monday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 389 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $8,779.73.

On Friday, September 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 310 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $6,996.70.

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 69.53 and a current ratio of 69.53. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $154.90 million, a PE ratio of -1,041.88 and a beta of 1.80.

ACRES Commercial Realty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 125.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 76,688 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.3% during the second quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 60.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 16.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

