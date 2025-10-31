Accenture PLC $ACN Position Boosted by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 41.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Accenture by 23.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Up 0.6%

Accenture stock opened at $249.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.39. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Dbs Bank raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,402 shares of company stock worth $6,875,974 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

