abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.48 and traded as low as GBX 4.63. abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 4.95, with a volume of 1,609,248 shares.

abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £19.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.48.

abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn Property Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 68.00%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth

