abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.48 and traded as low as GBX 4.63. abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 4.95, with a volume of 1,609,248 shares.
abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £19.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.48.
abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn Property Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 68.00%.
abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile
Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Property Income Trust
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.