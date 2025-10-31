14,519 Shares in Merchants Bancorp $MBIN Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,497,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,699,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,275,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after buying an additional 120,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 300,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after buying an additional 59,170 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $171.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, CAO Darin L. Thomas purchased 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,847.50. This trade represents a -303.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

