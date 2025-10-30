Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 17,336 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,038 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $1,305,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $236,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,248. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $487,824.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,601.70. This represents a 40.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $759,233. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $164.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.