Xometry, Inc. $XMTR Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of Xometry worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 21.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 121,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,292,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 9.4% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $469,442.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 310,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,734.01. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Miln sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,049.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 144,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,778.75. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xometry Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $58.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.53 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 10.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Xometry has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Xometry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Xometry in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Xometry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

