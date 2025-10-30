Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 10.33%.The company had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WNEB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Western New England Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 3,600 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $44,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,785.16. The trade was a 18.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 190.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 103.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 220,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.