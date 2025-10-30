Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.820-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.0 million-$770.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.9 million. Vontier also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.150-3.20 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. Vontier has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Vontier by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vontier by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 119,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

