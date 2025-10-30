Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV Shares Bought by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

