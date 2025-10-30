Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $461.51 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

