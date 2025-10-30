Spinnaker Trust Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,389 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $337.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.50 and a 52-week high of $557.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.87. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

