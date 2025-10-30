Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $548,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after buying an additional 45,609,923 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,307 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 654.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,586,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,457 shares in the last quarter. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,720,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

