Kimbell Royalty (KRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $82.6810 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kimbell Royalty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Trading Down 0.5%

KRP stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Kimbell Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.20 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

Kimbell Royalty Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. Kimbell Royalty’s payout ratio is -3,800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRP shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimbell Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimbell Royalty news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $49,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,929.62. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty

