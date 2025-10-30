iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF $IBMQ Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBMQ. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 200.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 98,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 65,971 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 55,208 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,048 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 111,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 47,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IBMQ opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.