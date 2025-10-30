Head-To-Head Survey: Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) vs. Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fvcbankcorp and Catalyst Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fvcbankcorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Catalyst Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fvcbankcorp presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.56%. Given Fvcbankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fvcbankcorp is more favorable than Catalyst Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Fvcbankcorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fvcbankcorp and Catalyst Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fvcbankcorp 17.72% 8.85% 0.96% Catalyst Bancorp 14.42% 2.76% 0.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fvcbankcorp and Catalyst Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fvcbankcorp $115.85 million 1.87 $15.06 million $1.16 10.33 Catalyst Bancorp $10.02 million 5.59 -$3.09 million $0.59 22.92

Fvcbankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Fvcbankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of Fvcbankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Fvcbankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fvcbankcorp beats Catalyst Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fvcbankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; and Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

