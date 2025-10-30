HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,177 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,211,000 after buying an additional 1,581,924 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,880,000 after buying an additional 616,733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,658,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,409,000 after buying an additional 368,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 640,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 282,489 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

