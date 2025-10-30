Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD Stock Holdings Lifted by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.53. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $43.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

