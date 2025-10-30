Five9 (FIVN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Five9 to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $285.1530 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Five9 has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $49.90.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 10,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $280,948.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,499.05. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 18,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $473,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 367,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,453,694.64. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 60,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,724 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Five9 by 2,005.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 682.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

