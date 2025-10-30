Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 529 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Q2 comprises approximately 1.7% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Q2 were worth $27,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 512,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,920,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,342,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,670,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 98,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 343,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,134,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Q2 Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of QTWO opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.72 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $112.82.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $58,281.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,276.80. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $79,874.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,432.80. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,499 shares of company stock valued at $650,658. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

