Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the period. TransMedics Group accounts for about 2.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $34,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 244.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,113,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,996 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 778,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 454,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,599,000 after acquiring an additional 83,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX stock opened at $134.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average is $116.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $145.50.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.29. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

