Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Position in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,310,000 after buying an additional 956,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,192,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 50.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,289,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,964,000 after buying an additional 772,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 30.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,043,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after buying an additional 477,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,514,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,398,000 after buying an additional 96,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,817.02. This represents a 311.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,076.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 112,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,863.74. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 11,380 shares of company stock valued at $549,188 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTDR opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. Matador Resources Company has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $939.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

