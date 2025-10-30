CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Major Shareholder Sells $64,278,123.12 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2025

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 464,169 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $64,278,123.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 862,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,492,868.72. The trade was a 34.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 27th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 531,599 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $71,776,496.98.
  • On Tuesday, October 28th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 639,675 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $88,665,351.75.
  • On Tuesday, October 28th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 435,637 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $60,383,644.57.
  • On Tuesday, October 28th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 378,293 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $52,435,192.73.
  • On Wednesday, October 29th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 804,514 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $111,409,098.72.
  • On Monday, October 20th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 44,181 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $6,040,868.13.
  • On Wednesday, October 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 556,230 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $77,182,474.80.
  • On Wednesday, October 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 495,122 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $68,698,177.50.
  • On Wednesday, October 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 12,876 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $1,786,545.00.
  • On Thursday, October 16th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,004,073 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $144,094,516.23.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV opened at $139.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion and a PE ratio of -122.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00.

CoreWeave last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Arete Research upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,493,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $903,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

