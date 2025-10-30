Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Given New $30.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. Cohu has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 22.11%.The firm had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 972,088 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 863,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,731,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 585,234 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Cohu by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 967,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 487,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cohu by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,679,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 237,084 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

